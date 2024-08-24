Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, Rs 3599 recharge plan for free but on one condition

Jio has introduced a special offer that could see customers securing a Rs 3599 recharge plan completely free. But there's a catch—the plan is not directly available for purchase. Instead, it must be won through a unique opportunity tied to Jio's AirFiber service.

According to TelecomTalk, Jio’s latest promotional strategy involves the Rs 3599 plan as part of a promotional giveaway linked with their AirFiber service. Jio AirFiber, the company's fixed wireless solution, is currently at the centre of this exclusive offer. To participate, customers need to book a new Jio AirFiber connection, which can be secured with a nominal booking fee of just Rs 50. If customers decide to cancel their booking, they will receive a full refund of this amount.

This special plan, which is not yet listed on Jio’s official website, boasts an impressive range of benefits. It includes unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 2.5GB of daily data for a full year. Additionally, users will enjoy uninterrupted access to Jio's suite of apps, making it a comprehensive package for data and communication needs.

However, Jio has been tight-lipped about the specifics of how the plan can be won. While the Jio Freedom offer, which provides a 30 percent discount on a three-month AirFiber plan for Rs 2121, is currently available without installation charges, details on how to secure the Rs 3599 plan remain elusive. There is no guarantee of receiving the free plan upon booking, adding an element of chance to this promotion.

For those eager to seize this opportunity, it’s essential to act quickly and book an AirFiber connection. The offer not only presents a chance to win a significant value plan but also to experience Jio’s high-speed internet service. Keep an eye out for further updates, as more details may emerge about this intriguing offer.