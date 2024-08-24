Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, new plan with Netflix subscription and 2GB daily data, at just Rs…

The inclusion of Netflix, a leader in streaming services, enhances the appeal of Jio’s plan, offering users a seamless entertainment experience alongside their data and communication needs

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 09:44 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has unveiled a new recharge plan that promises to redefine the way users experience mobile connectivity and entertainment. The plan, priced at Rs 1,299, not only includes 2GB of daily data and unlimited calls but also comes with a complimentary mobile subscription to Netflix. 

The timing of this launch is critical. Following a recent hike in its tariff plans on July 3, Jio has aimed to offset customer concerns with this enticing offer. For a cost of Rs 1,299, users are provided with a plan that lasts 84 days, making it a valuable proposition for heavy data users and Netflix enthusiasts alike. The plan includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling across networks, and 100 SMS per day, all while granting access to Jio’s suite of apps—Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

This strategy seems poised to not only retain Jio’s existing customer base but also attract new subscribers in an increasingly competitive market. The inclusion of Netflix, a leader in streaming services, enhances the appeal of Jio’s plan, offering users a seamless entertainment experience alongside their data and communication needs. The added benefit of 5G data availability for those with compatible devices positions Jio at the forefront of the technological curve.

With Reliance Jio’s 48 crore users already forming a substantial customer base, this plan could further solidify Jio’s dominance in the Indian telecom sector. As the industry watches closely, Mukesh Ambani’s latest move could set new standards in how telecom services are bundled and valued.

As Jio continues to innovate, its latest plan raises intriguing questions about the future of telecom offers and the ongoing battle for consumer loyalty.

