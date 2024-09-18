Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance customers, 1-year Jio AirFiber connection for free but on one condition

To qualify for this offer, customers need to make a qualifying purchase at Reliance Digital or any affiliated stores, such as MyJio or JioMart Digital exclusive stores

As the Diwali season approaches, Jio is rolling out an enticing promotion for its users. From September 18 to November 3, shoppers who spend ₹20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital store will be rewarded with a full year of Jio Air Fiber for free. The catch? There are specific conditions that could impact how this offer benefits you.

To qualify for this offer, customers need to make a qualifying purchase at Reliance Digital or any affiliated stores, such as MyJio or JioMart Digital exclusive stores. For those already using Jio AirFiber or Fiber, the offer still stands. Existing customers can opt for a one-time advance recharge with a Diwali plan priced at ₹2,222. This plan will cover their AirFiber service for the next three months.

Upon qualifying, new and existing customers will receive 12 coupons, each representing a month of free AirFiber service. These coupons are valid from November 2024 through October 2025. However, the coupons come with their own set of stipulations—they must be redeemed within 30 days at any participating store for a purchase exceeding ₹15,000. This provision adds a layer of complexity to the otherwise straightforward offer.

Jio’s initiative aims to enhance customer engagement during the festive season while simultaneously driving sales for Reliance Digital. By intertwining the benefits of a high-value purchase with a substantial service offer, Jio hopes to attract both new and existing customers to its ecosystem.

As the countdown to Diwali begins, Jio’s offer promises to light up the season with exceptional value. But with specific terms and conditions attached, shoppers should be prepared to navigate through the fine details to make the most of this intriguing deal.