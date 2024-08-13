Twitter
Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, single recharge for 365 days of benefits, price of plan is just Rs…

Subscribers receive 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to Jio’s suite of digital services, including Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud. For those with 5G-enabled smartphones, this plan offers the added advantage of high-speed internet

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, single recharge for 365 days of benefits, price of plan is just Rs…
Mukesh Ambani launches a new Jio plan
In a move that has left competitors scrambling and users curious, Mukesh Ambani has launched a new Jio plan that promises to eliminate the need for frequent recharges. But what exactly does this 365-day plan offer, and is it too good to be true?
 
Reliance Jio, the telecom giant under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, continues to redefine the landscape of digital communication in India. On July 3, Jio introduced an updated portfolio with revised tariffs, making some of its popular plans more expensive. However, in a bid to maintain its competitive edge, the company also rolled out a groundbreaking plan designed to cater to heavy internet users and those seeking long-term convenience.

This new plan, priced at Rs 3,599, provides a full year of uninterrupted service. With a validity of 365 days, users can enjoy a daily data allowance of 2.5 GB, totaling an impressive 912.5 GB over the course of the year. The plan also includes unlimited calling, allowing users to connect freely across networks without worrying about additional charges.

But that’s not all. Jio has bundled this plan with additional perks, making it even more appealing. Subscribers receive 100 SMS per day and complimentary access to Jio’s suite of digital services, including Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud. For those with 5G-enabled smartphones, this plan offers the added advantage of high-speed internet where the 5G network is available.

The introduction of this plan is seen as a strategic move, particularly as Akash Ambani, now the chairman of Reliance Jio, steers the company through an era of digital transformation. Since its inception, Jio has been instrumental in bringing affordable internet to millions across India, and this plan is poised to further cement its dominance in the telecom sector.

For users looking to avoid the hassle of monthly recharges and enjoy a host of benefits, this plan seems to be the perfect solution. Whether you’re a heavy internet user or simply want the peace of mind that comes with a year-long plan, Jio’s latest offering could be just what you need.

