Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, recharge once, enjoy calling, extra data for 3 months, price of plan is just Rs

With a validity of 90 days, this plan ensures that users are covered for a full three months without the hassle of frequent recharges. But the real game-changer lies in the data offering

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, recharge once, enjoy calling, extra data for 3 months, price of plan is just Rs
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has unveiled a prepaid plan
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has unveiled a prepaid plan that seems too good to be true. With its latest Rs 899 plan, Jio is offering an array of benefits that will leave many wondering if there’s a catch. But as the details unfold, it becomes clear that this offer is as straightforward as it is compelling.

The Rs 899 prepaid plan is designed with the data-hungry and the entertainment-savvy in mind. With a validity of 90 days, this plan ensures that users are covered for a full three months without the hassle of frequent recharges. But the real game-changer lies in the data offering—2 GB of high-speed internet per day, coupled with an additional 20 GB of bonus data. This brings the total data offering to a substantial 200 GB, making it ideal for heavy internet users who rely on seamless connectivity for streaming, gaming, and social media.

The plan doesn’t just stop at data; it also includes unlimited calling across all networks for the entire duration, ensuring that users remain connected without worrying about running out of talk time. In addition, Jio has sweetened the deal with 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud, providing a well-rounded package for its subscribers.

For those who have access to 5G networks and use a 5G-enabled smartphone, the Rs 899 plan unlocks the potential of high-speed internet, enhancing the overall user experience. Targeted at individuals who consume a significant amount of data and prefer long-term validity, this plan is perfect for anyone who enjoys watching videos on OTT platforms, playing online games, or staying active on social media.

In a competitive telecom landscape, Jio’s Rs 899 prepaid plan stands out, offering unmatched value with its extensive data benefits and additional perks. It’s a deal that seems tailor-made for the digital age, ensuring that users remain connected, entertained, and satisfied.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
