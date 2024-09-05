Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, new plan with unlimited calling, high-speed data, new AI service, at just Rs…

In a surprising twist, Jio has shattered expectations with its latest offer: an unlimited calling and data plan for just Rs 173 per month. This move comes hot on the heels of recent tariff hikes by competitors Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea), which have seen many users flocking to state-owned BSNL for more budget-friendly options. Amid this competitive landscape, Jio's latest plan aims to not only retain its user base but also attract new customers with its irresistible pricing.

The Jio plan at Rs 173 is a game-changer, given that similar plans from other providers typically start at Rs 180 and can climb up to Rs 200 per month. This plan includes unlimited calling, high-speed data, and free SMS, making it a comprehensive package for budget-conscious consumers.

Additionally, Jio is offering a long-term value recharge plan at Rs 1,899. This plan is valid for 336 days and includes unlimited voice calling, free national roaming, and 24GB of high-speed data with no daily limits. Users also receive 3600 free SMS and access to Jio’s suite of apps, which further enhances the value of this offering.

For those needing a more short-term solution, Jio’s Rs 189 recharge plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, free roaming, and 300 free SMS. This plan also includes access to Jio's popular apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

In a notable development, Jio recently unveiled its new AI-powered service, Jio Phone Call AI, during its 47th Annual General Meeting. This cutting-edge service allows users to record calls, translate conversations into multiple languages, convert voice to text in real-time, and even summarise lengthy discussions. These features are set to transform everyday communication by integrating advanced AI technology into phone calls, making it easier for users to manage and understand their conversations.

With these innovative offerings, Jio is not just competing on price but also setting new benchmarks for technological integration in the telecom sector.