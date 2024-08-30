Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, launches unlimited 5G and more for just Rs...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid plan priced at ₹448, designed for users seeking more than just basic connectivity. This plan offers a comprehensive package, including unlimited voice calls across all networks in India, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of daily data. Once the daily data limit is reached, the speed is reduced but remains usable for basic tasks. The plan is valid for 28 days, ensuring a month of uninterrupted connectivity and entertainment.

One of the most attractive features of the Rs 448 plan is its inclusion of subscriptions to 13 popular Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. These platforms cater to a variety of entertainment preferences and include SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Hoichoi, Chaupal, and FanCode. Additionally, users get access to JioTV Premium, which offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content, as well as JioCloud for secure data backup.

However, the plan does not include JioCinema Premium, which is needed to access Hollywood content and live streaming channels. Those interested in JioCinema Premium will need to purchase it separately for Rs 29 per month.

A key feature of the Rs 448 plan is its eligibility for unlimited 5G access. Users in eligible locations can enjoy unlimited 5G data, provided their plan includes at least 2GB of daily data. This encourages more users to switch to Jio’s 5G network for faster speeds and an enhanced overall experience. This new requirement is an upgrade from the previous threshold, which offered unlimited 5G access with plans that included 1.5GB of daily data.

