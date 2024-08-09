Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

In a revelation that could reshape perceptions of economic power in India, the latest Barclays-Hurun India report unveils a staggering statistic: the Ambani family’s wealth now equals nearly one-tenth of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This monumental figure, pegged at Rs 25.75 trillion, underscores a financial dominance that few could have anticipated. According to Business Standard, this valuation places the Ambanis at the pinnacle of India's wealthiest families, reflecting not just their individual success but also their profound impact on the country's economic fabric.

The 2024 Barclays-Hurun India report has spotlighted the Ambani family as the undisputed leader of the country's most valuable family businesses. With their combined assets amounting to Rs 25.75 trillion, the Ambanis' financial footprint is equivalent to a significant 10% of India’s GDP. This impressive valuation, as of March 20, 2024, encompasses major holdings in Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, and Reliance Retail, excluding private investments and liquid assets to avoid overestimations.

Trailing behind the Ambanis is the Bajaj family, valued at Rs 7.13 trillion, leading in the automobile sector through their Pune-based enterprise. The Birla family ranks third with a valuation of Rs 5.39 trillion, focusing on diverse sectors including metals and financial services. The collective worth of these top three family businesses equals $460 billion, a sum comparable to the GDP of Singapore.

followed closely by the Nadar family, who command a valuation of Rs 4.30 trillion. Roshni Nadar Malhotra of the Nadar family stands out as the sole woman among the top ten.

The report also highlights the emergence of new contenders in the family business landscape. The Adani family, a first-generation powerhouse, boasts a valuation of Rs 15.44 trillion, making it the highest-valued first-generation family business. The Poonawalla family, known for Serum Institute of India, and the Divi family of Divi’s Laboratories follow, with valuations of Rs 2.37 trillion and Rs 91,200 crore, respectively.

Notably, Haldiram Snacks holds the title of India’s most valuable unlisted company, with a valuation of Rs 63,000 crore. The company is currently in negotiations for a potential acquisition by Blackstone, though discussions are on hold pending a higher valuation from the promoters.

Real estate giants DLF and Macrotech Developers also feature prominently, with valuations of Rs 2,04,500 crore and Rs 1,12,200 crore, respectively, highlighting the significant role of family businesses in the real estate sector.

This comprehensive list underscores a broader trend of substantial family-run businesses contributing to India’s economic robustness and global competitiveness, reflecting their essential role in fostering long-term economic stability and growth.