Mukesh Ambani's family is on top, Bajaj on No 2, but Gautam Adani is not in this list because...

Mukesh Ambani and his family have secured the top position in the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list. The estimated value of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, is $309 billion (approximately Rs 25.75 lakh crore), which is about 10% of India's GDP. This list, based on data up to March 20, 2024, ranks the Ambani family as the richest, with a total wealth of ₹25,75,100 crore. The Bajaj family, led by Niraj Bajaj, comes in second with a total wealth of Rs 7,12,700 crore, followed by the Kumar Mangalam Birla family in third place with Rs 5,38,500 crore. The Adani family hasn't made tothe top 10 because it is considered a first-generation family business.

The company stated, "The 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list does not include first-generation families. Among first-generation entrepreneurs, the Adani family leads, supported by their next generation."

How much are the top 10 family businesses worth?

Barclays Private Clients and Hurun India have published their first-ever 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list. This list ranks India’s most valuable family-owned businesses based on their total wealth. It specifically includes family-owned businesses where the founding family's descendants play an active role in managing the business or serving as board members.

The combined value of the businesses listed in the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses is Rs 130 lakh crore, surpassing the GDP of countries like Switzerland and the UAE. The top three family businesses alone are valued at Rs 46 lakh crore, equivalent to Singapore’s GDP.

The top 10 most valuable family businesses are as follows:

Ambani Family

Bajaj Family

Kumar Mangalam Birla Family

Nadar Family

Mahindra Family

Dani, Choksi, and Vakil Families

Premji Family

Rajiv Singh Family

Murugappa Family