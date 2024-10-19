These professional drivers are typically hired from private recruiting agencies that dispatch them for training. Which private agency is used by the Ambani family remains unknown.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, is a conglomerate engaged in energy, petrochemicals, textiles, retail, and telecommunications businesses. He is known for lavishly paying all his personal staff, from the driver to household employees, competitive wages along with insurance and allowances. Mukesh Ambani, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is the 15th richest person in the world and also the richest man in Asia, with an aggregate net worth of $103 billion as of October 19, 2024. His earnings, too, have been capped by him at ₹15 crore a year since the financial year 2008-09, according to the report.

How much does Mukesh Ambani's driver earn?

Ambani's driver apparently earns an impressive ₹2 lakh per month, or ₹24 lakh annually, according to a 2017 viral video on social media. As that was seven years ago, the salary now is probably double the amount. According to many analysts, they charge such high salaries to the families of their masters, including the Ambanis, mainly because of their rigorous training. These drivers arrive fully trained to drive luxury and bulletproof automobiles that provide absolute safety and security to their passengers.

These professional drivers are typically hired from private recruiting agencies that dispatch them for training. Which private agency is used by the Ambani family remains unknown.