According to a report by the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, among the 284 billionaires, Ambani tops the list by being the richest man in Asia.

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man and a visionary leader, has transformed Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) into a global powerhouse. Known for their lavish lifestyle, the Ambani family owns Antilia, a grand Rs 15,000 crore home in Mumbai, which includes a garage housing 168 luxury cars.

RIL has expanded into various industries, including energy, petrochemicals, textiles, retail, and telecommunications. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025, Mukesh Ambani is Asia’s wealthiest individual and ranks first among 284 billionaires.

The Ambanis are also famous for generously paying their staff, such as drivers and chefs. Their lifestyle includes owning private jets, palatial homes, and luxury cars. Staff members receive not just high pay but also additional benefits and allowances.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth stands at USD 103 billion. The family is often seen travelling in bulletproof cars with bodyguards. But have you ever wondered about the salary of Ambani’s driver, who drives the richest man in Asia and his family?

In the business world, Mukesh Ambani is a household name. He has turned Reliance Industries into a leading company with his remarkable leadership. According to a report by the Hindustan Times in 2017, Mukesh’s personal driver earned Rs 2 lakh per month, which totals Rs 24 lakh annually. It is likely that this figure has increased since then.

This salary is comparable to that of senior executives in multinational corporations (MNCs). Mukesh Ambani has continued to expand the business started by his father, the late Dhirubhai Ambani. After their father died in 2002, Mukesh and his brother Anil split the family business, which began as a small textile company in 1966, and took on different responsibilities.

The Ambanis hire drivers through private agencies, ensuring they are well-trained in passenger safety, luxury and commercial vehicle handling, and managing challenging driving conditions. Their vehicles are equipped with bulletproof technology for maximum security.