Isha Ambani grabs attention in rare golden sequined dress for NMACC event priced at Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani wore a rare golden dress by Spanish designer Paco Rabanne priced approximately at Rs 4 lakh.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, dazzled at the opening of an art show at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). On November 30, the Cultural Center's Art House hosted the opening of "Pop: Fame, Love and Power," an exhibit featuring significant American Pop Art works from the late 1950s onwards, curated by Lawrence Van Hagen.

The gorgeous businesswoman Isha Ambani was seen making a stylish appearance for the launch of Pop: Fame, Love and Power, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre. She appeared wearing a rare golden dress, showcasing her love of fashion. Her sequined dress ended with a fringed hem. Isha Ambani's dress was from the Spanish designer Paco Rabanne and is priced at $4,900 (approx Rs 4,08,679). 

She accessorized her appearance with simple diamond earrings and rings. She looked flawless with her hair left loose and subtle makeup. She chose golden heels to go with her glitzy ensemble. Isha Ambani opted for a glossy look for her makeup, going for a dewy base that was emphasized with pink undertones and glowing highlighter. She was also carrying a small shimmer golden clutch to complement her outfit. 

Many celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor, and Orhan Awatramani, also attended the art exhibition's launch.

