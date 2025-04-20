Over the past decade, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth has seen substantial growth. Starting at roughly $36 billion in 2020, it surged to over $114 billion by 2024. This impressive increase was primarily driven by the rapid expansion of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.

The Chairman and Managing Director of RIL Mukesh Ambani needs no introduction. over the years he has established himself as India's richest person. He celebrated his 68th birthday on Friday, April 19. Born on April 19, 1957, in Yemen to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani is now among the richest individuals globally. According to Forbes' real-time data as of April 19, Mukesh Ambani's net worth is $96.7 billion.

According to Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List – The Richest in 2025, Mukesh Ambani is ranked 18th. Mukesh Ambani has achieved global records in customer acquisition for Jio, Reliance’s digital services business. Furthermore, he has spearheaded and built one of the world’s most extensive 4G broadband wireless networks, providing comprehensive solutions that cover the entire value chain across various digital services in critical areas of national importance, including education, healthcare, security, financial services, government-citizen interactions, and entertainment.

However, despite being the richest individual, Ambani’s net worth decreased to approximately $96.7 billion in December 2024, mainly due to a decline in Reliance’s stock value. This was influenced by reduced global demand for the company’s oil and chemical businesses, alongside a drop in oil prices. Furthermore, increased foreign competition in the petrochemical sector also contributed to this downturn.

The retail business’s growth also experienced a slight deceleration due to changes in consumer spending patterns and the impact of inflation. Despite these challenges, Mukesh Ambani’s influence across various sectors remains significant.

Mukesh Ambani is estimated to earn approximately Rs 163 crore daily, largely from his holdings in Reliance Industries. To provide context, if an average Indian earning Rs 4 lakh per year aimed to accumulate his current wealth, it would take almost 1.74 crore years—a figure so immense it’s virtually unattainable.