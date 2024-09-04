Mukesh Ambani Reliance's big win, bags Rs 3620 crore worth of sops for producing...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

Testosterone for Sale Guide: Top Brands to Consider in 2024

Tren for Sale USA: Top Brands to Consider in 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

5 largest wolves in the world

5 largest wolves in the world

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani Reliance's big win, bags Rs 3620 crore worth of sops for producing...

Centre had received bids from seven companies during the re-bidding process for the 10 GWh ACC manufacturing capacity.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani Reliance's big win, bags Rs 3620 crore worth of sops for producing...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, is the richest man in India. The 67-year-old has been advancing his business empire. His Reliance Industries, whose market cap is Rs 20.49 lakh crore, is present in several sectors including retail, telecom and others. Now, the company has bagged Rs 3,620 crores worth of sops for producing advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries.

The company has been awarded a 10 GWh ACC capacity battery storage plant under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme based on the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) mechanism. The aim is to boost domestic manufacturing capacity, reduce reliance on imports, and position India as a global leader in ACC battery production.

The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) of India announced RIL as the successful bidder under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage. The Ministry had received bids from seven companies during the re-bidding process for the 10 GWh ACC manufacturing capacity, with a maximum budgetary outlay of Rs 3,620 crore, as announced on January 24 this year.

The bidders included ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited, Anvi Power Industries Private Limited, JSW Neo Energy Limited, Lucas TVS Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, and Waaree Energies Limited, for a total capacity of 70 GWh. After evaluating all seven bids, six companies were shortlisted for financial evaluation, in accordance with the RFP requirements.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'No demolition even if person is...': SC on bulldozer action

'No demolition even if person is...': SC on bulldozer action

Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid to return to IPL, will join…

Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid to return to IPL, will join…

Things to know about world’s largest palace where PM Modi stayed during his visit to Brunei, it is worth Rs…

Things to know about world’s largest palace where PM Modi stayed during his visit to Brunei, it is worth Rs…

Meet man, who worked as delivery boy for 2 years, served burgers; one video changed his life, made him fashion model

Meet man, who worked as delivery boy for 2 years, served burgers; one video changed his life, made him fashion model

Meet man, who has resigned from his family's Rs 134000 crore pharma company due to...

Meet man, who has resigned from his family's Rs 134000 crore pharma company due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement