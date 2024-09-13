Mukesh Ambani’s company launches luxury dining cafe in....

In the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, a new kind of luxury has emerged. Hidden within the glittering walls of India’s largest luxury mall, an Italian marvel opens its doors. But this isn’t just any café—it’s India’s first Armani/Caffe. What lies behind this grand opening, and how does Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance continue to redefine India’s retail landscape?

Reliance Brands Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, has introduced India to its first-ever Armani/Caffe, nestled within the opulent Jio World Plaza. This marks the fifth Armani/Caffe worldwide and brings the essence of Milanese luxury to Mumbai's bustling commercial district.

The café, which opened with little fanfare, joins a roster of elite brands in the Jio World Plaza, including Bulgari, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. The launch was announced by Sumeet Yadav, head of Hamleys and Pret India at Reliance Brands, who praised the achievement on social media. "Another dream takes shape as we open our doors to India’s first Armani/Caffe," Yadav wrote, sharing glimpses of the stylish new outlet.

The Armani/Caffe brand has a rich history, having debuted in 1998 in Paris under the vision of fashion icon Giorgio Armani. Today, it stands as a symbol of high-end dining, with locations spanning major global cities. Reliance Retail’s long-standing partnership with the Armani brand, which already retails Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange in India, has paved the way for this latest venture into the luxury café market.

As the café industry grows in India, especially among the country’s affluent youth, Reliance is betting on this new culinary experience to meet the rising demand for experiential luxury. With more ventures planned, this might just be the beginning of Ambani’s café empire expansion.