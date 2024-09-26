Mukesh Ambani's children, Isha, Akash Ambani shine in Hurun India's list of...

They were born into one of India’s wealthiest families, but Akash and Isha Ambani are now making their own names in the world of business, leaving their mark not just as heirs, but as entrepreneurial forces in their own right. The 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list of entrepreneurs came with a twist—among the rising stars of India’s economy, the Ambani twins stand tall, reshaping the legacy of the family.

Ranked 32nd, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, is steering India’s largest telecom company towards new horizons of digital dominance. Not far behind is Isha Ambani, a non-executive director of Reliance Retail, who, at just 32, has made it to the prestigious list alongside other powerhouses of Indian business. With Reliance Retail emerging as a key player in the consumer market, Isha has been instrumental in pushing forward innovative retail strategies, helping the company maintain its lead amidst fierce competition.

While many might expect their positions to be a mere continuation of their father Mukesh Ambani's empire, the twins are carving their own path. Hurun India’s list celebrates the Ambani children not just for their inherited wealth, but for their contributions to the ever-evolving business landscape of India. Isha and Akash have worked to expand the family’s influence across sectors, demonstrating leadership skills that reflect their own vision for the future.

Joining them in this prestigious list is Alakh Pandey, founder of Physics Wallah, a self-made entrepreneur who has transformed the Indian education system through affordable and accessible online learning. While Akash and Isha are next-generation leaders, 82% of the honorees, like Pandey, are first-generation entrepreneurs, proving that the Indian startup ecosystem is driven largely by self-made success.

It’s not just the Ambani siblings who are making waves. Isha shares the spotlight with other dynamic women such as Parita Parekh from Toddle, who, along with Isha, is recognized as one of the youngest women on the list. They are joined by other female entrepreneurs, including Saloni Anand of Traya Health and Ghazal Alagh of Mama Earth, representing India’s surge in female leadership.

In a list that recognizes entrepreneurs with a business valuation of at least USD 100 million for next-gen leaders, the Ambani twins have not only lived up to expectations but have begun creating a legacy of their own.