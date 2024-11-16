Jio's new ₹11 data voucher provides 10 GB of 4G data which is valid for only one hour from the recharge, after which, there is unlimited data, but at highly reduced speeds.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised how Indians use smartphones. The largest telecom company in India is Reliance Jio, which is run by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani. Jio’s growth has played a key role in making the internet more accessible to millions across India.

Reliance Jio has launched a new data voucher that costs just Rs 11 and provides 10 GB of 4G data for those who have used up their daily data or who require extra data for a brief period.

However, this only covers internet services—not voice calls or SMS—which enables it to be provided at such a low cost to consumers who only need fast internet access.

Like all other data plans, it is accessible to both prepaid and postpaid customers and may be bought using the MyJio app or website.

Interestingly, the plan also functions even if the user does not have a base plan; however, calls and SMS will not function because they are not available.

Only Airtel's offering, which offers the same 10 GB of 4G data for an hour at the same price, is now more reasonably priced than this new Rs 11 pack in India. In contrast, Vodafone-Idea's most affordable plan costs Rs 23 and provides consumers with 1GB of data with a one-day validity period.

Other Jio data vouchers:

Rs 49: Gives unlimited 4G data, but valid for only one day

Rs 175: Gives 10GB of data with 10 OTT apps, and is valid for 28 days

Rs 219: Gives 30GB of data, valid for 30 days

Rs 359: Gives 50GB of data, valid for 30 days

As long as the base plan is active, Jio also offers booster packs, which range in price from Rs 19 for 1GB to Rs 139 for 12GB.