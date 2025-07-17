Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani-owned THIS company to raise Rs 9,000 crore, you too can invest, know how

At its AGM held on Wednesday, Reliance Power approved a decision to raise Rs 6,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) and Rs 3,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The NCD will be unsecured and redeemable.

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power will raise Rs 9,000 crore through equity and debt instruments. In its AGM held on Wednesday, the ADAG company approved the decision to raise Rs 6,000 crore by qualified institutional placements and Rs 3,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD). The NCD will be unsecured and redeemable. Reliance Power clarified that the issuance of these securities will comply with necessary permissions, sanctions, and approvals. The board gave the nod in a meeting held after the closure of the stock market.

What are QIP, NCD?

The Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) is a method to raise funds by publicly listed companies. The companies raise capital from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) without the need for a public offering. The firms willing to raise funds issue shares or convertible securities to a pre-defined group of institutional investors. The Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are debt instruments issued by companies to raise capital. It offers investors a fixed interest rate for a specific period without the option to convert into equity shares.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, Reliance Power said,

"We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, July 16, 2025, has, inter alia, approved seeking enabling authorization from the members for raising funds up to Rs 6,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and/or equity linked instruments and/or other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement and /or follow on public offer or a combination thereof."

Reliance Power shares soar

Encouraged by the fund-raising exercise, Reliance Power shares soared Wednesday at the BSE and closed 2.39% higher at Rs 66.06. It opened at Rs 64.31 a piece on Wednesday. Anil Ambani is the younger brother of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.