BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of course we need it but...'

As India and other nations confront the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, the job landscape is undergoing a paradigm shift, compelling societies to adapt proactively. Amid this, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani made a crucial observation said India must become a world leader in artificial intelligence, but greater empathy in adopting new-age tech is important. He emphasised that empathy and compassion, combined with intelligence, are a new model of development.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source