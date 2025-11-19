Mukesh Ambani's BIG offer for Reliance Jio users, rolls out Gemini 3 update, customers can get it for Rs...

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics
BUSINESS
Google’s newest Gemini 3 model has been integrated into the Pro Plan, ensuring users get the latest capabilities in generative AI.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has announced the rollout of Google’s latest Gemini 3 model as part of the enhanced Jio Gemini Pro Plan. This is a major upgrade to its AI services. The upgraded plan will now be available free for 18 months to all Jio Unlimited 5G customers.
The announcement brings two major changes to Jio’s AI strategy, marking one of the most extensive AI-access offers in India:
The offer, previously limited to young users, will now be available to the entire eligible Jio Unlimited 5G base, significantly widening access.
With this rollout, every eligible Jio Unlimited 5G user can access the Gemini Pro Plan worth Rs 35,100 at no cost for 18 months — a move that aligns with Jio’s mission to democratize advanced AI tools for millions of Indians.
Gemini Pro Plan worth Rs 35,100 is available free for 18 months to all Jio Unlimited 5G users
Powered by Google’s newest Gemini 3 model
Instant activation on MyJio via the “Claim Now” banner Jio Offer goes live on 19 November 2025
With AI-driven tools becoming increasingly essential across work, education, and everyday digital life, Jio’s latest move positions India’s 5G ecosystem at the forefront of global AI accessibility.