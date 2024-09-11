Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

“Not satisfied with…”: RG Kar victim doctor's parents question Bengal CM role in case

Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

SEE PIC: New snake species with 'very big nose' found in India, its length is…

Meet actress who ran away from home, married Aamir Khan's step brother, regretted it in just 4 days, then her daughter..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

SEE PIC: New snake species with 'very big nose' found in India, its length is…

SEE PIC: New snake species with 'very big nose' found in India, its length is…

Meet actress who ran away from home, married Aamir Khan's step brother, regretted it in just 4 days, then her daughter..

Meet actress who ran away from home, married Aamir Khan's step brother, regretted it in just 4 days, then her daughter..

10 foods to increase estrogen levels

10 foods to increase estrogen levels

10 vegetarian foods to boost stamina

10 vegetarian foods to boost stamina

8 Korean drinks to get rid of belly fat

8 Korean drinks to get rid of belly fat

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

Meet actress who ran away from home, married Aamir Khan's step brother, regretted it in just 4 days, then her daughter..

Meet actress who ran away from home, married Aamir Khan's step brother, regretted it in just 4 days, then her daughter..

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in ‘critical condition’ after emergency heart surgery

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in ‘critical condition’ after emergency heart surgery

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...

Delta Galil is a key player in the global innerwear market, collaborating with numerous multinational brands.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani's company is set to make its mark in the innerwear garment industry through a partnership with Israeli firm Delta Galil, a global leader in innerwear manufacturing. The two companies have formed a joint venture with equal ownership to launch their business together.

Through this collaboration, Reliance will not only design innerwear but will also sell products under renowned global brands, leveraging Delta Galil’s expertise. This move is expected to intensify competition for established brands like Jockey and Levi’s as Reliance prepares to enter the market. Much like how Reliance disrupted the telecom industry with Jio, this venture has the potential to shake up the garment sector as well.

Delta Galil holds global licenses with several leading international brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Columbia. It has also recently secured deals with brands like Adidas and Polo Ralph Lauren. As per an Economic Times report, this joint venture will equally split ownership between Reliance and Delta Galil, and will manufacture innerwear for Reliance’s existing brands. Additionally, they will introduce Delta's international brands, such as 7 For All Mankind and Necessities, to the market.

Delta Galil is a key player in the global innerwear market, collaborating with numerous multinational brands. The company operates research and development centers in Israel, the USA (Oregon), and China, focusing on fabric innovation, socks, and bras, respectively. It holds seven registered patents, 12 pending patents, and eight active tech trademarks.

In recent years, Reliance has been steadily expanding its presence in the innerwear retail and brand segments, acquiring notable names such as Clovia, Zivame, and Amante. These three brands collectively generated sales exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

GST rates on cancer drugs cut by 7%, decision on health insurance...

GST rates on cancer drugs cut by 7%, decision on health insurance...

Adapting to Climate Challenges: The Role of Systems Engineering in Modern Insurance and Financial Services

Adapting to Climate Challenges: The Role of Systems Engineering in Modern Insurance and Financial Services

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

Jaya Bachchan had 'big crush' on this superstar, it's not Amitabh Bachchan, actress said she was 'nervous' meeting him

Jaya Bachchan had 'big crush' on this superstar, it's not Amitabh Bachchan, actress said she was 'nervous' meeting him

Selena Gomez says she can't have her own children: 'Medical issues would put...'

Selena Gomez says she can't have her own children: 'Medical issues would put...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement