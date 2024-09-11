Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...

Mukesh Ambani's company is set to make its mark in the innerwear garment industry through a partnership with Israeli firm Delta Galil, a global leader in innerwear manufacturing. The two companies have formed a joint venture with equal ownership to launch their business together.

Through this collaboration, Reliance will not only design innerwear but will also sell products under renowned global brands, leveraging Delta Galil’s expertise. This move is expected to intensify competition for established brands like Jockey and Levi’s as Reliance prepares to enter the market. Much like how Reliance disrupted the telecom industry with Jio, this venture has the potential to shake up the garment sector as well.

Delta Galil holds global licenses with several leading international brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Columbia. It has also recently secured deals with brands like Adidas and Polo Ralph Lauren. As per an Economic Times report, this joint venture will equally split ownership between Reliance and Delta Galil, and will manufacture innerwear for Reliance’s existing brands. Additionally, they will introduce Delta's international brands, such as 7 For All Mankind and Necessities, to the market.

Delta Galil is a key player in the global innerwear market, collaborating with numerous multinational brands. The company operates research and development centers in Israel, the USA (Oregon), and China, focusing on fabric innovation, socks, and bras, respectively. It holds seven registered patents, 12 pending patents, and eight active tech trademarks.

In recent years, Reliance has been steadily expanding its presence in the innerwear retail and brand segments, acquiring notable names such as Clovia, Zivame, and Amante. These three brands collectively generated sales exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.