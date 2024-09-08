Mukesh Ambani's big move before the launch of iPhone 16, cuts iPhone 15 Pro Max by Rs...

These offers could bring the total savings on the device to a staggering Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000

As the tech world braces for Apple’s latest iPhone 16 series debut on September 9 at the ‘It’s Glotime’ event, an unexpected twist has emerged from an unlikely source—Mukesh Ambani. The nation’s richest man has stirred up a storm by offering the iPhone 15 Pro Max at an unprecedented discount, just as anticipation for the new series reaches fever pitch.

Ambani’s Reliance Digital Store is slashing the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Originally priced at Rs 1,54,000 for the 256 GB variant, the phone is now available for a remarkable Rs 1,37,000. This reduction of Rs 17,000 comes at a time when tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting Apple’s latest release. The plot thickens with the additional savings available through bank offers: ICICI Bank credit card holders receive an instant Rs 5,000 discount, while AU Bank credit card users benefit from Rs 6,000 off. These offers could bring the total savings on the device to a staggering Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's most advanced smartphone to date, boasts a robust titanium body, a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, and is both water and dust resistant. The significant price drop on such a high-end model raises questions about Ambani's strategy and the timing of this promotion.

Is this bold move by Ambani merely a shrewd business tactic to clear out inventory before the new iPhone release, or is there a deeper strategy at play?