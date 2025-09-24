Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as JioBlackRock opens for subscription, here's everything to know

Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade
Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani
Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues, surpasses Unmukt Chand’s record in IND U19 vs AUS U19 clash
Zubeen Garg's ashes to be distributed to organisations, individuals via online portal
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch
Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?
'I wouldn't call Bandar a dark film': Nikhil Dwivedi on producing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap's directorial
Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM and...; it is owned by...
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson set to be dropped vs Bangladesh? India coach flags major concern
BUSINESS
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioBlackRock Mutual Fund's first active equity fund, JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, is now here. An open-ended dynamic equity scheme, the Flexi Cap fund is now open to subscription and will close on October 7.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioBlackRock Mutual Fund's first active equity fund, JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, is now here. An open-ended dynamic equity scheme, the Flexi Cap fund is now open to subscription and will close on October 7. The fund will later reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days of the allotment.
The objective of the Flexi Cap Fund scheme is to generate long-term capital by investing in equity and equity-related instruments. It will offer only direct plans with a growth option. The minimum application amount for lump sum investments in the scheme is Rs 500, and any amount thereafter.
This JioBlackRock MF will allocate 65-100 percent in equity and equity-related instruments, 0-35 percent in debt, and 0-10 percent in units of REITS and InvITs. “The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund gives you exposure across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, helping you tap into growth potential across market segments—all through a single fund. The fund aims to adopt a systematic approach to stock selection and portfolio construction, setting it apart from traditional and fundamental approaches", as per JioBlackRock Fund.