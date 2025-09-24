Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as JioBlackRock opens for subscription, here's everything to know

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioBlackRock Mutual Fund's first active equity fund, JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, is now here. An open-ended dynamic equity scheme, the Flexi Cap fund is now open to subscription and will close on October 7.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioBlackRock Mutual Fund's first active equity fund, JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, is now here. An open-ended dynamic equity scheme, the Flexi Cap fund is now open to subscription and will close on October 7. The fund will later reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days of the allotment.

Objective of Flexi Cap Fund

The objective of the Flexi Cap Fund scheme is to generate long-term capital by investing in equity and equity-related instruments. It will offer only direct plans with a growth option. The minimum application amount for lump sum investments in the scheme is Rs 500, and any amount thereafter.

Asset allocation

This JioBlackRock MF will allocate 65-100 percent in equity and equity-related instruments, 0-35 percent in debt, and 0-10 percent in units of REITS and InvITs. “The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund gives you exposure across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, helping you tap into growth potential across market segments—all through a single fund. The fund aims to adopt a systematic approach to stock selection and portfolio construction, setting it apart from traditional and fundamental approaches", as per JioBlackRock Fund.