Meet woman, wife of CEO who owns Rs 9.55 lakh crore cybersecurity company, her net worth is Rs...

PM Modi to visit Mumbai, Palghar today, to launch project worth Rs 76000 crore

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for August 30; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Mukesh Ambani is aiming to reinvent Reliance Industries with help of…

This member of Ambani family member owns maximim stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Anant

Mukesh Ambani's big move as Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail set to challenge Ratan Tata in...

This complements Reliance’s broader strategy of staying ahead in the fashion and lifestyle market, as evidenced by partnerships with global brands like ASOS and Shein

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 05:52 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's big move as Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail set to challenge Ratan Tata in...
Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani & Isha Ambani
Reliance Retail, a titan in the Indian market, is poised to make a grand entrance into the luxury jewellery segment. Isha Ambani, during her address at Reliance Industries’ AGM on August 29, unveiled the ambitious plans to introduce a curated, design-led luxury jewellery experience. This strategic move will pit Reliance against established players like Tata’s CaratLane and other legacy brands, marking a significant shift from its existing mass-market focus through Reliance Jewels.

"In jewellery, our ambitious plans to enter the luxury jewellery segment with a curated design-led experience will help explore the fashion jewellery and accessory market to broaden our reach," Isha Ambani stated, subtly hinting at the company's broader strategy.

Reliance Retail’s expansion into the luxury segment is more than just a business manoeuvre; it's a calculated challenge to competitors who have long dominated this space. With its vertically integrated operations, from design to distribution, Reliance is uniquely positioned to cater to diverse fashion needs across income segments, from the mass market to premium and luxury sectors.

The company's e-commerce arm, Ajio, is also rapidly gaining traction, particularly in the premium and luxury segments through Ajio Luxe. This complements Reliance’s broader strategy of staying ahead in the fashion and lifestyle market, as evidenced by partnerships with global brands like ASOS and Shein.

As Reliance Retail prepares to unveil its luxury jewellery line, the industry waits with bated breath. Will this move solidify Reliance's position as a leader in the Indian luxury market, or will it face stiff competition from entrenched players? Only time will tell.

 

