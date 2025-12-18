FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I

Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act: 'Against the traditional concept of Parda but...'

MGNREGA row: DK Shivakumar dares BJP to remove Gandhi’s image from notes

Avatar Fire And Ash leaked online before release? Piracy concerns may affect opening collections of James Cameron film

How Pakistan's ISI is trying to reclaim Bangladesh through ballots and beyond? How can India save 'Sonar Bangla' from Islamists?

KGF, Salaar assistant director Kirtan Nadagouda's four-year-old son dies in lift accident, Pawan Kalyan offers condolences

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as he acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu's heritage brand....

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

Rani Mukerji steals spotlight in stunning Black floral dress at Vaibhavi Merchant’s star-studded birthday bash, SEE pics

FA9LA rapper Flipperachi shares how life has changed after Akshaye Khanna's viral song in Dhurandhar: 'I honestly can't...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I

BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit

Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act: 'Against the traditional concept of Parda but...'

Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act

MGNREGA row: DK Shivakumar dares BJP to remove Gandhi’s image from notes

MGNREGA row: DK Shivakumar dares BJP to remove Gandhi’s image from notes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India

From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as he acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu's heritage brand....

T. Krishnakumar, Director of Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "We are very excited to announce this joint venture, as it further strengthens RCPL's presence in the branded staples space. This initiative also reaffirms our commitment to offering global-quality products.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 06:40 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as he acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu's heritage brand....
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) took a major step to grow its food business by acquiring a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods Private Limited. This deal brings the popular Tamil Nadu brand called Udhaiyam under the Reliance family. The move allows Reliance to add strength to its collection of branded staple foods, as per a RCPL press release.

According to the joint venture agreement, Reliance now owns the larger part of the company. The previous owners of Udhaiyams will keep a smaller share. This partnership matches Reliance's "core philosophy of promoting India's heritage and legacy brands. It will help them offer high-quality products at prices that are easy for people to afford and make them popular all over the country.

T. Krishnakumar, Director of Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "We are very excited to announce this joint venture, as it further strengthens RCPL's presence in the branded staples space. This initiative also reaffirms our commitment to offering global-quality products to consumers at affordable price points, while promoting India's legacy."

He also mentioned that he was sure Udhaiyam would soon grow into a national brand and satisfy consumers across India, just as it earned the trust of millions in Tamil Nadu. S. Sudhakar, Managing Director of Udhaiyams Agro Foods Private Limited, stated that this partnership with RCPL opened up new opportunities for Udhaiyam. "With RCPL now taking charge of its expansion, we are confident that the goodness of Tamil Nadu and the rich heritage of the land will resonate with consumers across geographies, while adding value to their lives as we increasingly transition towards a healthier lifestyle," he said.
The previous promoters, S. Sudhakar and S. Dinakar, will stay with the company. They hold a minority stake following the acquisition. With more than 30 years of experience in the staples category and in scaling the packaged pulses business at Udhaiyams, they will continue with the company and support the next phase of growth.

Udhaiyams Agro Foods Private Limited is well-known for its flagship brand Udhaiyam. It has been around for over three decades. The brand is very famous in Tamil Nadu. The brand has established itself in key staple and food product categories, including rice, spices, snacks and idli batter, among others, supported by a wide distribution network.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act: 'Against the traditional concept of Parda but...'
Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act
How Pakistan's ISI is trying to reclaim Bangladesh through ballots and beyond? How can India save 'Sonar Bangla' from Islamists?
How Pakistan's ISI is trying to reclaim Bangladesh through ballots and beyond?
KGF, Salaar assistant director Kirtan Nadagouda's four-year-old son dies in lift accident, Pawan Kalyan offers condolences
KGF, Salaar AD Kirtan Nadagouda's four-year-old son dies in lift accident
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as he acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu's heritage brand....
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as he acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu's heritage
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R
From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral controversy
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive businessman in London
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement