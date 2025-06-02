Founded in 1760 by William Hamley, Hamleys was acquired in 2019 by Reliance Brands Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited — the retail arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India’s largest and most diversified conglomerates.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who acquired the global operations of one of the world’s finest toy stores Hamleys, has launched a store in Kuwait. This is Hamleys' ninth store in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), reinforcing the brand’s continued expansion across the region following its strong presence in the UAE and Qatar. The launch further strengthens Hamleys’ strategic partnership with the Middle East Retail Group—its trusted franchise partner in the region and a leading retail conglomerate known for bringing iconic global brands to the Middle Eastern market.

With its signature Hamleys theatre, live demo and high-energy entertainment, the store promises to bring imagination, play and wonder come to life. Designed to delight children of all ages, it offers immersive experience zones that redefine traditional toy shopping.

A step into Hamleys at The Avenues, Kuwait brings an unforgettable experience. With over 10,000 toys across 100+ brands, Hamleys’ arrival is more than just a store opening. Alongside beloved names like LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Marvel, Build-a-Bear, Bandai, and Candylicious, the store brings these brands to life in new, interactive ways. Exciting additions like Ralleyz, Hamleys’ own high-energy RC racetrack, and The Boutique, where kids can explore cosmetics, get their nails done, and create their own accessories, offer unique experiences for young visitors.

Sumeet Yadav, CEO of Hamleys Global, says: "We’ve been eager to open in Kuwait for quite some time, and The Avenues marks a significant and exciting moment in our journey to spread joy and wonder across the region. This store brings with it not just our iconic British heritage but a contagious spirit of fun, laughter, and smiles for everyone, young and old. The response to Hamleys’ arrival in new markets has always been tremendous, and we’re confident that Kuwait City, with its world-class mall, will be no exception. As we continue to expand across the GCC, with locations in premier ‘The Avenues’ is the perfect stage for us to connect with more families and continue our mission to bring the magic of play to children everywhere."



About Hamleys

Founded in 1760 by William Hamley, Hamleys was acquired in 2019 by Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) — the retail arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India’s largest and most diversified conglomerates. Hamleys, with 187 stores across 13 countries, remains rooted in its iconic Regent Street flagship — a legendary destination that continues to be one of the most visited spots in the UK.