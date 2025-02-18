Reliance made the announcement at the ongoing world's largest F&B sourcing event.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, continues to rise further in the business world. The Reliance Industries chairman has acquired several companies and relaunched them with in new avatar. This way, the billionaire, further expanded the reach of his business. Now, the FMCG arm of Reliance, RCPL, has announced the launch of its soft drink brand Campa Cola in the UAE. The Ambani-led company made the announcement at the ongoing Gulfood, the world's largest F&B sourcing event.

Campa Cola has disrupted the Indian beverages industry. It is now being launched in the UAE with partner Agthia Group, one of the region's leading food & beverage (F&B) companies, according to a joint statement. "This debut marks RCPL's first entry into the United Arab Emirates and reaffirms its long-term commitment to the region," it said.

In 2022, Ambani's Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) entered into the soft drink market after acquiring Campa Cola. RCPL later reintroduced it in 2023. Presently, Reliance Industries is India's most valuable firm with a market cap of Rs 16.57 lakh crore. Its boss Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest man with a real-time net worth of USD 90.8 billion, as per Forbes.

Commenting on the development RCPL COO Ketan Mody said: "We are excited to enter the UAE market with Campa, a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago. We are investing for the long term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global quality products at affordable prices to customers." He further said the launch of Campa Cola will introduce a new wave of fans across all consumers in the UAE and spark nostalgia amongst Indian expats connecting them to their roots. Gulfood 2025 is being held from February 17-21.

(With inputs from PTI)