The move comes as part of the $8.5 billion merger between Reliance and Walt Disney's media assets in India, announced in February 2024.

Following the merger of Star India and Viacom18, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is reportedly set to keep Disney+ Hotstar as its primary streaming platform, sources familiar with the matter told The Economic Times. As a result, JioCinema, Reliance's current streaming service, would join with Disney+ Hotstar to develop a single streaming platform for the two companies.

The action is part of the February 2024 announcement of a $8.5 billion merger between Reliance and Walt Disney's media businesses in India. The resulting media behemoth will control two significant streaming services and more than 100 TV stations.