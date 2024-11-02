New and existing eligible customers can avail the benefits through November 5, 2024.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised how Indians use smartphones. The largest telecom company in India is Reliance Jio, which is run by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani. Jio’s growth has played a key role in making the internet more accessible to millions across India.

As part of its limited-time Diwali Dhamaka offer, Reliance Jio's Rs 899 prepaid plan offers 200GB of data in total, unlimited calls, and some exclusive benefits valued up to Rs 3,350. The promotional strategy was started to honour the Diwali celebration, as the name undoubtedly makes clear. The advantages are available to both new and current qualifying customers until November 5, 2024.

200GB of high-speed internet is included in Jio's Rs 899 prepaid package, which has a 90-day validity period. Users can stay connected and enjoy high-speed surfing, streaming, and gaming without worrying about running out of data thanks to a daily data cap of 2GB plus an extra 20GB. Data speeds decrease after the daily 2GB limit is reached, but access is still unrestricted. The package also covers 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling, meeting the basic requirements of both power and casual users. Since it's a "true 5G" service, if you have a 5G-capable phone and are in an area that qualifies, you can also get free unlimited 5G.

Users opting for the Rs 899 plan can enjoy several attractive perks:

Ajio shopping discount: Customers who spend Rs 999 or more on Ajio get a flat Rs 200 discount.

Travel discount via EaseMyTrip: Jio is offering up to Rs 3,000 off flights and hotel reservations made through EaseMyTrip.com for individuals who are organising a vacation.

Swiggy food discount: When ordering Rs 399 or more on Swiggy, foodies can save Rs 150.

The Rs 899 prepaid package is an attempt by Jio to provide its users value-packed connectivity and seasonal time savings with its data-rich perks, 90-day validity, and bonus discounts across retail, travel, and food delivery. If you'd want more, Jio is also offering a comparable Diwali Dhamaka deal on their Rs 3,599 yearly plan, which includes 5G and unlimited calling as standard and 2.5GB of data per day for a 365-day validity.