Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani fly to South Korea, plan Reliance's next big move over key 'dinner' with...

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani fly to South Korea, plan Reliance's next big move over key 'dinner' with...
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, currently on a visit to South Korea, held discussions with Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong and senior executives to explore deeper collaboration across advanced technology sectors, according to The Chosun Daily. Ambani, his son Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, visited Samsung’s headquarters in Seoul for a two-day strategic engagement.

During the meeting, Ambanis were briefed on cutting-edge developments in fields such as semiconductors, next-generation communication, AI, extended reality (XR), cloud, advanced displays, batteries, engineering and data centres. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in emerging business areas, particularly as Reliance accelerates its push into the ICT sector and works toward building the world’s largest AI data centre in India.

Over dinner at Samsung’s Seocho headquarters, Ambani interacted with key executives. The Reliance–Samsung partnership spans more than a decade, beginning with Samsung supplying Jio’s 4G equipment in 2012 and later supporting its 5G rollout in 2022. Samsung insiders say the relationship between the Ambani and Lee families has remained strong, with Chairman Lee attending major Ambani family events, including the weddings of Isha Ambani (2018), Akash Ambani (2019), and most recently Anant Ambani (2024).

Ambani is also expected to tour Samsung’s historic Giheung semiconductor campus — home to the world’s first 64MB DRAM breakthrough — and the Hwaseong manufacturing hub, which now houses Samsung’s most advanced chipmaking and foundry operations.

