Mukesh Ambani reveals he is ‘very loyal to…’, not Nita Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash or Anant but…

Mukesh Ambani, in a recent chat, revealed his father's biggest piece of advice, which is to fulfill a need for people to succeed in business. Speaking to McKinsey about Reliance, Mukesh Ambani shared how he is preparing to take his father's legacy forward.

Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world, and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, has a 'North Star' vision of being impactful for the company founded by his father, Dhirubhai Ambani. Mukesh Ambani, in a recent chat, revealed his father's biggest piece of advice, which is to fulfill a need for people to succeed in business. Speaking to McKinsey about Reliance, Mukesh Ambani shared how he is preparing to take his father's legacy forward and create a lasting impact with Reliance.

Who is Mukesh Ambani most loyal to?

Speaking about his vision for Reliance, Mukesh Ambani said that it was his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, who had set the tone for the growth of their business. "I am very loyal to my father’s vision… Our North Star always has been that our vision and purpose of doing business have to be impact-led… My father used to say that if you want to start a business to be a billionaire, you are an idiot; you will never get there. If you want to start a business to impact a billion people, then you have a good chance of success, and, as a byproduct, you can make a reasonable amount of money."

How does Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hire employees for growth?

Explaining the hiring process of Reliance, Mukesh Ambani shared how they first "figure out where to get" and then choose the right talent to bring their vision to life. "Our goal was to contribute our utmost to making India a prosperous nation and enabling all Indians to live a better life," the billionaire businessman added.

What commitment did Mukesh Ambani make to Dhirubhai Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani said that his father always told him that Reliance is a "process" and that it should last "beyond you and me". Speaking about his commitment to his father, Mukesh Ambani said, "That’s my commitment to him—that Reliance will last beyond us. In 2027, Reliance will celebrate its golden jubilee. But I want Reliance to continue to serve India and humanity even after completing 100 years. And I am confident it will."