BUSINESS
The state CM said that he recently met Reliance Industries chairman Ambani in Mumbai and discussed the investment possibilities.
Reliance Industries led by Mukesh Ambani continues to expand in different sectors. It is India's most-valued company with a market cap of Rs 17.52 lakh crore. The Ambani-led company would send a team to explore investment opportunities in Tripura, state Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday. CM Saha further stated that he met Reliance Industries chairman Ambani in Mumbai recently and discussed the investment possibilities in the northeastern state.
Addressing a party programme at Khumulwng in Sepahijala district, “I invited him to join the state's journey for development. In Tripura, there is a possibility of tourism. Besides, the northeastern state has 21 species of bamboo. Ethanol could be produced by using bamboo. Ambani said he would send a team to Tripura to explore investment opportunities in the border state."
The state has already inked a memorandum of understanding with Tata Group to develop government-run 19 industrial training institutes (ITIs), he said, adding that this will entail Rs 700 crore investment in the next few years. Saha stated that he has already written to Infosys, urging the information technology giant to be part of Tripura's journey in growth and development.
“We had talks with the Airtel company (Bharti Airtel) on setting up a data centre in Agartala and they agreed to do it," he said. Saha claimed that Tripura has an "investment-friendly atmosphere" and is the only state, which is "free from terrorism".
(With inputs from PTI)
