Mukesh Ambani's company to lead massive Rs 1 lakh crore investment in...

The National Green Hydrogen Mission targets a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 MTPA by 2030.

As a part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Greenko Group and Welspun New Energy have secured land parcels at Gujarat's Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla to set up green hydrogen and green ammonia production units, the Economic Times reported. The aggregated investement in these projects could reach up to ₹1 lakh crore, making it one of the largest investments in the green energy infrastructure space in India, added the report.

“DPA offered 14 plots with around 4,000 acres of land in total. Of these, RIL has been allotted six plots, L&T has been allotted five, Greenko Group has bagged two and Welspun New Energy has been allotted one plot. These four companies had bid the highest in the auction," said one of the executives, as quoted by Economic Times.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission targets a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 MTPA by 2030. Along with this, an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW and a cumulative reduction in fossil fuel imports by over ₹1 lakh crore, the report further added.