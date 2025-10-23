Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs to keep buying via...

Reliance is India's biggest buyer of discounted Russian oil, and operates the world's largest single-site oil refining complex at Jamnagar.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries plans to scale back imports of Russian crude oil following fresh US sanctions on Moscow-linked firms, PTI reported, quoting sources. However, state-run refiners may continue purchases through intermediary traders for now, industry officials said.

Reliance buys discounted Russian oil

The Ambani-led Reliance is India's biggest buyer of discounted Russian oil, and operates the world's largest single-site oil refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Reliance purchased about half of the 1.7-1.8 million barrels per day of discounted Russian crude shipped to India. The company refines the crude into petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), a large share of which is exported to markets such as Europe and the United States at market prices, generating strong margins.

US imposes sanctions on Russian oil firms

US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) and Lukoil OAO (Lukoil), Russia's two largest oil companies, which he accuses of helping fund the Kremlin's 'war machine' in Ukraine. This means that no entity, American or foreign, can have any commercial dealings with the sanctioned Russian companies. Violators face civil or criminal penalties.

Reliance's next step

Reliance has signed a 25-year deal to buy up to 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day (25 million tonnes in a year) with Rosneft. However, it will now reduce and potentially halt all purchases from Russia, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. The company has huge business interests in the US and cannot risk attracting scrutiny, they said.

Reliance started "recalibration" of its imports soon after the European Union adopted its 18th package of sanctions against Moscow in late July this year. Recalibration is nothing but moving the import requirement to a different region. And this may get expedited now, sources said. Transactions involving the two sanctioned Russian firms need to be wound down by November 21.