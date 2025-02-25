Reliance Industries will invest the amount across five different verticals in the state over the next five years.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, is expanding his business empire in India and different parts of the world. His Reliance Industries is India's most valuable firm which is present in several fields. Now, the company is set to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the northeastern state of Assam. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani made the announcement at the 'Advantage Assam' business summit on Tuesday, saying the company will invest the amount across five different verticals in the state over the next five years. Currently, Reliance has a market cap of Rs 16.25 lakh crore, as of February 25.

The billionaire said the money will be invested to make Assam technology and AI ready. "At the 2018 investment summit, I announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. Since then, the investments have crossed Rs 12,000 crore. This amount will quadruple and we will invest Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years," he said. The areas where this amount will be pumped in include green and nuclear energy, the supply chain of food and non-food products, and expanding the footprint of Reliance's retail stores, he added.

Ambani further said that Reliance also aims to make Assam a major supplier of food and non-food consumer products to national and international markets. He added that RIL will set up food parks in the state in addition to the Cola bottling plant that the organisation has set up in the state.

Five key priority areas for Reliance

1. To Make Assam tech-ready and AI-ready.

2. To make Assam a hub of clean and green energy.

3. To help Assam become a major supplier of food and non-food consumer products to national and international markets

4. To double the number of Reliance retail stores in the state from the existing 400 to 800.

5. To boost the high-end hospitality economy in Assam.