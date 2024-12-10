Reliance is in talks with about six lenders and the terms of the loan are yet to be finalised.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia with a net worth of USD 100.9 billion, as per Forbes. He runs India's most valuable firm, Reliance Industries, as chairman. Reliance has a market cap of Rs 17.39 lakh crore. However, despite having a massive net worth and business empire, his company is in talks with banks for a loan of USD 3 billion (Rs 25457 crore) to refinance debt due next year, Bloomberg reported. It would be India's biggest loan deal since 2023 by an Indian company.

Reliance is in talks with about six lenders and the loan would be syndicated to a ‘wider market’ in the first quarter of 2025, the report stated, adding that the conglomerate has around USD 2.9 billion worth of debt due next year. The terms of the loan are yet to be confirmed.

Reliance Industries is currently rated one notch above India’s sovereign grade, a rare instance of when a company’s creditworthiness is higher than the country’s it is based in. The company has not issued an official statement on the matter yet. If the deal is approved, it will mark Reliance’s re-entry into the offshore borrowing market since 2023 when Reliance and its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm, raised over USD 8 billion through loans.

