The partnership with Reliance will further expand the brand's footprint in the region

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, India's leading retailer, has announced a joint venture with UK-based Mothercare plc, a global leader in products for parents and young children. The partnership will be formed through Reliance Brands Holding UK Limited (RBL UK), a subsidiary of Reliance Brands Limited. The joint venture will own the Mothercare brand and its intellectual property in India and neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

According to the joint statement, RBL UK will hold a 51% stake in the venture, while Mothercare Global Brand Limited will retain 49%. RBL UK will acquire this stake for a cash consideration of 16 million British pounds.

This partnership will act as the franchisor of the Mothercare brand in South Asia, creating new growth opportunities by combining the strengths of both companies. Reliance Brands' Managing Director expressed enthusiasm, noting that Mothercare has been a trusted name for Indian parents and that this collaboration marks an exciting new phase for the brand in the region.

Reliance Brands first acquired the rights to Mothercare in 2018 and now operates 87 stores in 25 Indian cities, alongside a strong online presence.

Mothercare Chairman Clive Whiley said the agreement strengthens their operations in South Asia and highlights the enduring value of the Mothercare brand. The partnership with Reliance will further expand the brand's footprint in the region.