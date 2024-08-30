Mukesh Ambani's Reliance makes big announcement, to give tough competition to Google, Amazon, Samsung with this move...

Reliance Jio is moving beyond being just a telecom brand by stepping into the home entertainment arena. At the Annual General Meeting on August 29, which was held virtually, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Infocomm Limited, unveiled a range of new products aimed at transforming entertainment and smart living in India. The key announcements included JioTV OS, JioHome, and JioTV+.

JioTV OS is a new operating system developed for the Jio Set-Top Box (STB). According to Akash Ambani, this OS is designed to provide a more seamless and personalised user experience. It supports advanced features like Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, giving users a cinema-like experience at home. The OS brings together all apps, live TV, and shows into a single platform and includes the enhanced Hello Jio voice assistant, now powered by Generative AI, to make searching for content and controlling the STB easier with voice commands.

JioHome introduces IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to make Indian homes smarter and more connected. These solutions allow devices like lights, air conditioners, and security systems to work together seamlessly.

JioTV+ offers a new way to enjoy digital entertainment by combining live TV, on-demand shows, and apps into one platform. It provides access to over 860 live TV channels and various OTT apps, making it a comprehensive entertainment hub.