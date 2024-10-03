Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 77606 crore in just one day, market cap drops to...

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 77606 crore in just one day, market cap drops to...

The decline in its market cap comes amid mayhem at Dalal Street due to rising conflict in the Middle East and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 07:27 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 77606 crore in just one day, market cap drops to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is India's most valuation company. The company has a presence in several sectors, including oil, gas, FMCG and more. However, on Thursday, the company's shares slumped nearly 4 per cent, wiping out Rs 77,606.98 crore from its market valuation. This comes amid mayhem at Dalal Street due to rising conflict in the Middle East and unabated foreign fund outflows. The company's market valuation has now reached Rs 19,04,762.79 crore, as of October 3.

The bellwether stock declined 3.91 per cent to settle at Rs 2,815.25 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 5.28 per cent to Rs 2,775. At the NSE, it dropped 3.94 per cent to Rs 2,813.95. The stock was the major contributor in markets' fall on Thursday. Despite the massive drop in Reliance's market cap, the billionaire still has Rs 930836 crore of net worth, as per Forbes. He is still the richest person in India and Asia.

Shares of the firm have been on a downtrend for the third day running, falling 7.76 per cent. The BSE Sensex tumbled 1,769.19 points or 2.10 per cent to settle at 82,497.10. During the day, it plummeted 1,832.27 points or 2.17 per cent to 82,434.02. The NSE Nifty slumped 546.80 points or 2.12 per cent to 25,250.10.

(With inputs from PTI)

READMukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Nuh, hold Vijay Sankalp rally today

At 17, this man started his first business venture, now runs Rs 27000 crore company, he is…

At 17, this man started his first business venture, now runs Rs 27000 crore company, he is…

This man from Ratan Tata's family, who donated Rs 125000 for Mahatma Gandhi's fight against oppression

This man from Ratan Tata's family, who donated Rs 125000 for Mahatma Gandhi's fight against oppression

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Ex-star cricketer smashes 34 runs in an over, breaks commentators glass box, watch viral video

Ex-star cricketer smashes 34 runs in an over, breaks commentators glass box, watch viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement