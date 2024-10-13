Launched last year, this device has recently seen a significant price cut, making it an excellent deal for budget-conscious shoppers

If you’re planning to buy a laptop at an affordable price, now is a great time to check out the JioBook. Launched last year, this device has recently seen a significant price cut, making it an excellent deal for budget-conscious shoppers.

You can purchase the JioBook from Amazon.in or Reliance Digital. One of its standout features is that it offers lifetime access to Microsoft Office, which makes it particularly appealing for students.

Originally priced at Rs 16,499, the JioBook is now listed for just Rs 12,890 on Amazon. This price includes a model with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, and buyers also have the option to purchase it on an EMI plan.

The JioBook 11 is a lightweight, Android-based 4G laptop featuring a MediaTek 8788 processor and operates on the Jio OS. It supports 4G mobile network connectivity and includes Wi-Fi options as well.

The laptop boasts an 11.6-inch display and weighs only 990 grams, making it portable and easy to carry. It’s available in a blue colour option and provides an average battery life of eight hours. Additionally, the device comes with a 12-month warranty.