Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to give tough competition to BSNL with this plan, it offers 5G data at just Rs...

With this plan, users can enjoy daily data at a minimal cost, making it a perfect fit for those in need of a budget-friendly option

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio often updates its recharge plans and introduces new ones. One such plan, which is highly popular, is the Jio Rs 122 recharge plan. To celebrate its 8th anniversary, Jio is offering discounts on various recharge plans, and it has quickly built a subscriber base of 490 million in a short time.

This plan is designed to reach a large number of users. It offers 1 GB of data per day with a validity of 28 days, making it a suitable monthly plan for users who need a steady data supply.

However, it’s important to note that this plan does not include any voice calling or free SMS benefits.

Before recharging, users should know that this plan is exclusively for Jio Phone users. It’s not available for other smartphone users. The plan also offers add-ons with daily data for Jio Phone users.

The key advantage of this plan is its low cost while still providing full benefits, making it a great option for budget-conscious users.

