14 including six children killed as 'mysterious fever' grips Gujarat, govt deploys medical teams to affected areas

Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to meet Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s baby girl, fans say ‘godfather is here'

Ex-cricketer names successors of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, it's not Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul

Meet man, son of juice seller, grew up with limited resources, led carefree life, then cracked NEET in 3rd attempt...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as Union Minister announces launch of this service on...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as Union Minister announces launch of this service on...

Notably, BSNL has been working on bringing a local 4G network, with about 22,500 mobile towers already installed

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 08:04 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as Union Minister announces launch of this service on...
People are eagerly waiting for BSNL's 4G services, and recently Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gave a major update. He announced that BSNL's 4G network will launch by mid-next year. Additionally, India is aiming to secure a 10% share in global 6G patents. Speaking at an event, Scindia highlighted that despite the current global economic and social challenges, the world views India as a beacon of hope.

According to Scindia, India is rising globally, and the country's economy is no longer struggling but growing. Talking about the telecom sector, he mentioned that the 5G network rollout has been rapid, with 4.5 lakh towers installed in just 22 months.

This fast-paced development will ensure wider 5G coverage soon. Along with 5G, India has also laid the groundwork for its 4G network, which will roll out by mid-2025.

Scindia further explained that India’s goal is not only to adopt technology but also to develop homegrown solutions while maintaining global standards. This approach will help India take its technology to international markets. 

Notably, BSNL has been working on bringing a local 4G network, with about 22,500 mobile towers already installed. The target is to increase this number to 1 lakh by next year.

