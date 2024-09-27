Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as government...

This support from the government has enabled the company to rapidly expand its services, posing a growing challenge to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to get tough competition from BSNL as government...
The government has provided a significant boost to BSNL with a Rs 6,000 crore financial package. This support has enabled BSNL to rapidly expand its services, posing a growing challenge to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. By extending its network to remote areas and attracting new subscribers, BSNL is emerging as a serious competitor in India’s telecom market.

BSNL is installing towers at an altitude of 14,500 feet, aiming to provide connectivity in areas that have long been isolated. This initiative, if successful, will set BSNL apart from other telecom players, allowing it to compete directly with Jio and Airtlel.

The government's role in supporting BSNL has been crucial. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had revealed that over 35,000 4G towers have been installed across the country, with a goal of 1 lakh towers by June 2025. This expansion is helping BSNL extend its network from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh, making it a key player in providing affordable and widespread connectivity.

BSNL’s growth is also reflected in its subscriber numbers. BSNL’s affordable plans and improving service quality are also attracting customers.

With BSNL’s rapid rise, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio now faces a serious challenge.

