India’s fourth-largest telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), is rapidly expanding its network to provide better services nationwide. The company has already set up 65,000 4G sites and recently added 5,000 new sites in Kerala. BSNL is now working towards reaching a total of 1 lakh 4G sites across India, according to reports.

BSNL is known for offering some of the most affordable 4G tariffs in the world. To improve connectivity, the company is actively planning new site installations in different regions. Reports suggest that once BSNL completes its 1 lakh 4G site target, it will begin work on deploying a 5G network.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expected to play a crucial role in helping BSNL upgrade its 4G network to 5G. BSNL plans to transform its existing 4G infrastructure into 5G through software updates. The company is also rolling out 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) technology across India, similar to Airtel.

At the same time, BSNL is testing 5G Standalone (SA) technology. Currently, 5G SA testing is being conducted in Delhi, but a full rollout has not yet started as the company is still reviewing the tender.

With these developments, BSNL is making significant progress in strengthening its network and bringing faster connectivity to users across the country.