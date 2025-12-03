Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio signs MoU with NHAI to roll out...; check details here

NHAI said that using Jio's existing 4G and 5G network, travellers will receive warnings on their mobile phones. Check details below.

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, runs the largest telecom firm, Reliance Jio, in India. The Ambani firm continues to expand its business. Now, Jio has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-owned NHAI to introduce a telecom-based safety alert system across the National Highway network, PTI reported.

In a statement, NHAI said that using Jio's existing 4G and 5G network, travellers will receive warnings on their mobile phones as they approach identified risk locations such as accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle zones, fog-affected areas and emergency diversions. The initiative aims to strengthen road safety by providing timely information to National Highway users, enabling them to adjust speed and driving behaviour well in advance, it added.

According to the statement, alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users. The system will be integrated in a phased manner with NHAI's digital platforms, including 'Rajmargyatra' mobile application and emergency helpline number 1033, it said.

The automated system will work for all Jio mobile users on or near the National Highways and provide early warning to National Highway commuters before they enter a hazardous zone. The solution will use existing telecom towers and can be deployed quickly, without additional roadside hardware. This strategic partnership will leverage Jio's digital infrastructure, serving over 500 million subscribers in the country. The statement said NHAI will take similar exercise with other telecom service providers as well.