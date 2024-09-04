Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

As the competition for consumer loyalty heats up, Jio’s latest Rs 999 prepaid plan has set a new benchmark, overshadowing Vodafone-Idea's Rs 998 offering and making Airtel users look on enviously.

Jio's new plan promises 98 days of service for Rs 999, surpassing Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 998 plan, which provides only 84 days of validity. This seemingly minor price difference of just one rupee translates into significant advantages for Jio users, including 2GB of daily data. Furthermore, Jio’s plan incorporates unlimited 5G data access for eligible users, adding an extra layer of appeal for those craving faster internet speeds.

The plan's benefits extend beyond just data. Subscribers enjoy unlimited calls across all networks, 100 free SMS daily, and complimentary access to Jio’s extensive suite of services, such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud. However, it is worth noting that premium content on Jio Cinema is not included.

Vodafone-Idea, in contrast, offers a distinct array of features with its Rs 998 plan. This includes the Binge All Night feature, allowing unlimited data usage from midnight to 6 AM, and weekend data rollover, ensuring users can make the most of their unused data. Additionally, users benefit from a free 84-day subscription to SonyLIV, enhancing their entertainment options. Airtel's competitive Rs 979 plan matches Vodafone-Idea's 84-day validity, providing 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS but lacks the extensive add-ons of Jio and Vodafone-Idea.

For those prioritising data and extended validity, Jio's plan stands as a superior choice. Meanwhile, users seeking enhanced OTT content and flexible data options might find Vodafone-Idea’s plan more appealing. As the telecom giants continue their battle for market dominance, Jio's strategic one-rupee advantage has set a new standard in the industry.