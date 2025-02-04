This Reliance Jio Rs 445 plan is essentially a revised version of the previous Rs 448 plan, now offered at a slightly lower price. While this new plan does not include unlimited 5G data, users can opt for additional data packs if they require more data.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 445, which includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of daily data with a validity period of 28 days. This Rs 445 plan is essentially a revised version of the previous Rs 448 plan, now offered at a slightly lower price. While this new plan does not include unlimited 5G data, users can opt for additional data packs if they require more data.



Key Features of the Rs 445 Prepaid Plan



Unlimited Voice Calls: Subscribers can make unlimited calls within India.



SMS Benefits: The plan provides 100 SMS daily.



Data Allowance: Users receive 2GB of data each day, after which the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.



Content Subscriptions: The plan includes access to various OTT platforms through JioTV Premium, such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, and others.

Recently, in line with the recent directives from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio introduced two new prepaid plans focused exclusively on voice calls and SMS.

These plans are tailored for users who depend primarily on calling and messaging services, providing economical options with extended validity and unlimited calling.

​With the introduction of these new offerings, Jio has phased out its previous Rs 1,899 plan, which provided 24GB of data with a validity of 336 days, as well as the Rs 479 plan that included 6GB of data valid for 84 days.