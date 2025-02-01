he plan also offers free JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has reintroduced an affordable plan for its customers. The plan was discontinued earlier this week without specified reasons. Now, the telecom operator has reintroduced the Rs 189 prepaid recharge pack and labelled it as a ‘value pack’.

The prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days with unlimited voice calls and 300 free SMS. Customers will get 2GB of data at an unspecified high speed after which unlimited data is available at 64Kbps. The plan also offers free JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions. However, it does not support complementary JioCinema Premium Access.

The plan has made a comeback after it was discontinued earlier this week without specified reasons, alongside the Rs 479 prepaid plan. The plan still offers the same benefits as before, including access to subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

The Rs 189 plan is currently the most affordable recharge pack followed by the Rs 199 plan. It offers 18 days of validity with 1.5 GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day. This plan also does not come with unlimited 5G access. The telecom operator may introduce newer value plans with extended validity soon. Reliance Jio is India's largest telecom operator followed by Bharti Airtel and Vi. The company continues to dominate the Indian telecom sector with over 461 million subscribers, as per TRAI data.

