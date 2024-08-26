Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

This new product could be a welcome addition to the country's growing tech ecosystem, especially as 5G networks expand

Reliance Jio is reportedly in discussions with Meta to introduce an affordable virtual reality (VR) headset specifically designed for the Indian market. This collaboration aims to leverage Meta's Horizon OS, a significant step up from Jio's current offering, JioDive, which is a basic VR device using a mobile phone as its screen.

According to a report by The Information, talks between Reliance Jio and Meta are still in progress, and no official deal has been finalised yet. Reliance Jio has a history of collaborating with global tech giants like Google to bring innovative products to India. This new VR headset could be a welcome addition to the country's growing tech ecosystem, especially as 5G networks expand.

It's important to note that Meta holds a 10% stake in Reliance Jio, a partnership established in 2020. Since then, both companies have worked together on various projects, including integrating e-commerce services into WhatsApp. However, neither company has made any official comments on the current talks.

Reliance Industries has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for August 29, 2024. During this event, significant announcements are anticipated, particularly regarding the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail in the Indian stock market. The global market is closely watching for details on these IPOs, as well as future plans and products from Reliance Jio, which could potentially include the new VR headset.