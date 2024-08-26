Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Neeraj Chopra's net worth before Olympics was Rs 25 cr, Arshad's net worth was Rs 80 lakh, their current net worth is...

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

This Indian state has no snakes

This Indian state has no snakes

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

This new product could be a welcome addition to the country's growing tech ecosystem, especially as 5G networks expand

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 09:04 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Reliance Jio is reportedly in discussions with Meta to introduce an affordable virtual reality (VR) headset specifically designed for the Indian market. This collaboration aims to leverage Meta's Horizon OS, a significant step up from Jio's current offering, JioDive, which is a basic VR device using a mobile phone as its screen.

According to a report by The Information, talks between Reliance Jio and Meta are still in progress, and no official deal has been finalised yet. Reliance Jio has a history of collaborating with global tech giants like Google to bring innovative products to India. This new VR headset could be a welcome addition to the country's growing tech ecosystem, especially as 5G networks expand.

It's important to note that Meta holds a 10% stake in Reliance Jio, a partnership established in 2020. Since then, both companies have worked together on various projects, including integrating e-commerce services into WhatsApp. However, neither company has made any official comments on the current talks.

Reliance Industries has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for August 29, 2024. During this event, significant announcements are anticipated, particularly regarding the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail in the Indian stock market. The global market is closely watching for details on these IPOs, as well as future plans and products from Reliance Jio, which could potentially include the new VR headset.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Lack of awareness': Shahid Afridi slams Shan Masood-led Pakistan after humiliating loss to Bangladesh in 1st Test

'Lack of awareness': Shahid Afridi slams Shan Masood-led Pakistan after humiliating loss to Bangladesh in 1st Test

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio cheapest plan offers unlimited calls, 3 months data, just for Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio cheapest plan offers unlimited calls, 3 months data, just for Rs...

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement