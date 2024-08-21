Twitter
Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

Viral video: Terrifying tiger vs tigress showdown sends chills down your spine, watch

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Meet actress who murdered her friend, cut his body in 300 pieces, then went shopping, murder mystery was solved when..

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

Business

800 channels, 13 OTT apps and more: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new plan for these users at just...

Reliance Jio has announced a 2-in-1 offer, allowing users to connect two TVs with a single JioAirFiber connection.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 05:36 AM IST

800 channels, 13 OTT apps and more: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new plan for these users at just...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has continued to expand its business since its inception in 2016. It is India's leading telecom operator which is also expanding its fibre connection via Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber. Now the company has introduced the JioTV+ app, allowing users to connect two TVs with a single JioAirFiber connection.

The offer also provides access to 800+ Digital TV channels, across 10+ languages and 20+ genres. JioTV+ app will now be available on all leading SmartTV OS for free download.

The features of the latest offer include Single sign on (Sign in only once and access the entire JioTV+ catalogue of content); Smart TV Remote (All of the JioTV+ content and features are available using your Smart TV remote); Smart filter (Search channel by language, category, or by simply keying in the channel number); Smart modern guide (Gives a very easy discovery to the 800+ channels, program schedule with easy-to-use smart filters); Control playback speed (Watch on demand content at your speed); Catch-up TV (Watch previously aired shows); Personalized recommendation (channels, shows, movie as per individual preferences); Kids safe section (Specially curated section for the little ones), per the release.

13 OTT apps and 800+ digital TV channels

Users can also access channels and OTT apps. 800+ digital TV channels including general entertainment, News, Sports, Music, Kids, Business and Devotional, the release added. Apart from this, there are 13 OTT apps that users can enjoy.

How to access it?

To access JioTV+, users need to download the application from the app stores of Android TV, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick: JioTV+ app, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and SunNXT application

Users can log in to the JioTV+ app with JioFiber/JioAirfiber using a registered mobile number. After completing the authentication process with OTP, users can then start enjoying JioTV+ app.

Eligible plans:

JioAirFiber: All plans
JioFiber Postpaid: 599, 899 and above
JioFiber Prepaid: 999 and above

(With inputs from ANI)

